N-Level results: 77% of students make it to Sec 5, pass rates remain the same

SINGAPORE: More than three-quarters of N-level students will make it to Secondary 5 this year, as the percentage of those who passed remained the same, authorities said on Thursday (Dec 19).

About 13,700 students who sat the 2019 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education (GCE) Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) exams collected their results on Thursday.

Of the 9,752 students who sat the Normal (Academic) exams, 99.5 per cent were awarded the GCE N(A)-Level certificate, which indicates a pass in at least one subject, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint release.

Among them, 76.6 per cent were eligible to move on to Secondary 5 to take the O-Level examinations, a slight dip from the previous year’s 76.9 per cent.

These students obtained an aggregate of no more than 19 points for English, mathematics and the best three subjects (ELMAB3) and at least a Grade 5 for all subjects used in the computation of the ELMAB3.

Of the 4,034 students who sat the Normal (Technical) exams, 98.1 per cent passed at least one subject and earned the GCE N(T)-Level certificate, up from last year’s 97.5 per cent.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Students can go on to different paths for progression based on their grades and interest in different fields of study.

Secondary 4 N(A) students who obtained an ELMAB3 aggregate of no more than 19 points may apply for the Direct-Entry Scheme to polytechnics.

This will prepare them to progress into selected diploma courses through a two-year Higher Nitec programme at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

Those who successfully complete the Higher Nitec programme with the minimum grade point average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

Applications to the programme will open on Thursday, with 1,200 places on offer across all three ITE Colleges.

Secondary 4 N(A) students who obtained subject-specific requirements and an aggregate score not exceeding 12 points may also apply for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme. The one-year programme, taught by polytechnic lecturers, will prepare them for entry into the relevant diploma courses.

Upon passing all the modules, students will progress into their pre-selected course.

About 1,500 places are being offered, and applications will open in January, on the same day as the release of the O-Level results. Those who intend to apply for the programme should first progress to Secondary 5, said MOE and SEAB.

N(T) course students may apply to ITE’s Nitec programmes. Those who obtained grade As for English and mathematics and a grade B or better for one other subject may also laterally transfer to Secondary 4 N(A).