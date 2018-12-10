N-Level results to be released next Monday

SINGAPORE: The results of this year's Singapore-Cambridge N-Level examinations will be released next Monday (Dec 17), announced the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Students can collect their results from their schools from 2pm, said the ministry in a joint press release with the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post. Those with SingPass accounts can also obtain their results online via the Internet Examination Results Release System on the SEAB website from 2pm.

Students applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can submit their applications online via the ITE portal after collecting their results.

Application forms will also be available at the customer service centres at each of the three ITE colleges.

Students eligible for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive a copy of Form N from their secondary schools, inviting them to apply for the programme.

