N-Level exam results to be released next Thursday

SINGAPORE: The results of this year's Singapore-Cambridge N-Level examinations will be released next Thursday (Dec 19), the Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced.

Students can collect their results from their schools from 2pm, said the ministry in a joint press release with the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post. Those with SingPass accounts can also obtain their results online via the Examination Results Release System on the SEAB website from 2pm.

Students applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can submit their applications online via the ITE application portal after collecting their results.

For courses offered under Aptitude-Based Admissions, students can check the interview details online via the ITE application portal on Dec 26.



ITE posting results will be released on Jan 3, 2020, and students can check the posting results online via the ITE application portal. Those who receive an ITE offer should log on to the ITE application portal between Jan 3, 2020 and Jan 7, 2020 to accept or reject the offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Application forms will also be available at the customer service centres at each of the three ITE colleges.

DIRECT-ENTRY-SCHEME TO POLYTECHNIC PROGRAMME (DPP)



Students eligible for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive a copy of Form N from their secondary schools, inviting them to apply for the programme.

DPP prepares students for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE. Under the DPP, students who successfully complete their Higher Nitec course and attain the minimum qualifying Higher Nitec grade point average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

Applications for the DPP can be submitted online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 19, 2019 and 5pm on Dec 23, 2019.

DPP posting results will be released on Dec 26, 2019 and students can check the results online via the ITE application portal. Students who receive an offer can accept or reject it between Dec 26 and Dec 30.

Students who do not have a confirmed place in the DPP should report to their secondary schools on Jan 2, 2020 for Secondary 5.



POLYTECHNIC FOUNDATION PROGRAMME (PFP)



Students interested in applying for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) should first start their Secondary 5 year on Jan 2, 2020, while awaiting notification of eligibility and confirmation of a place in the PFP.



The PFP is a diploma-specific foundation programme conducted over two academic semesters at the polytechnics. It caters to students in the Normal (Academic) course who have decided to pursue a polytechnic education and meet the PFP eliqibility requirements at the end of Secondary 4.

Applications for the PFP will open in January 2020 on the day the GCE O-Level examinations results are released. Those eligible for the PFP will receive a copy of Form P on the same day inviting them to apply.

MAKING A DECISION

Students can consult teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors in their respective secondary schools to help them make informed decisions about their next steps, and can also refer to the MySkillsFuture website to find out more about the education and career options available.

Both students and parents can make an appointment with an ECG counsellor at the ECG Centre at MOE (Grange Road) by phone (6831 1420), email or online.

The MOE ECG Centre will be open from Dec 13 to Dec 27 from 9am to 5pm.