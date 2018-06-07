Woman arrested after appearing naked at Pioneer MRT station

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old woman was arrested after she appeared nude at Pioneer MRT station on Wednesday night (Jun 6).

Police said they received a call for assistance at about 10.30pm. They arrested the woman under the Mental Health Act.

Advertisement

Photos circulating on WhatsApp show the woman barefoot and naked on the MRT station platform. In one photo, a station employee is seen attempting to cover her with a blanket.

In another photo, the woman is tiptoeing and has an arm wrapped around the neck of a man.

