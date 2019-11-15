Namira Catering’s licence suspended after cockroaches, rodents sighted during inspection

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Nov 15) that it has suspended the licence of Namira Catering with immediate effect for multiple hygiene lapses.

Cockroaches and rodents were sighted at multiple areas in the caterer's premises at 3015 Bedok North Street 5 during an inspection on Friday, said SFA.

Plastic crates, containers and metal pots containing ready-to-eat food were also placed on the floor, which was stained with food waste and grime, said SFA.

Meanwhile, meat was improperly thawed, and unregistered food handlers were involved in food preparation, it added.

Namira Catering is required to dispose all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items.

It must also rectify lapses in its food preparation processes, sanitise its premises, utensils and equipment, as well as disinfect all tables, food preparation surfaces and floors.

“All food handlers working in the suspended premises are required to re-attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course, before they can resume work as food handlers,” SFA said.

“The appointed Food Hygiene Officer(s) working at the suspended premises are also required to re-attend and pass the Food Hygiene Officer course before he/she can resume work as a Food Hygiene Officer.”

SFA reminded operators that food safety is a “joint responsibility” as contamination can occur anywhere along the food chain.

“All food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management,” it said.

Enforcement action may be taken against food operators who do not adhere to

regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Offenders may be fined up to S$5,000, with an additional S$100 for every day or part thereof if the offence continues after conviction.