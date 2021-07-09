Nando's outlet, Food Junction in Bugis among F&B premises ordered to close for breaching COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: A Nando's restaurant, Carl's Jr outlet and Food Junction in Bugis were among eight food and beverage premises ordered to temporarily close for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures.

Thirteen other F&B outlets and 56 people were also fined for flouting COVID-19 measures over the past week, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Friday (Jul 9).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore allowed dining-in at F&B outlets to resume on Jun 21 in groups of up to two people. From next Monday, up to five in a group will be allowed.

F&B outlets are not allowed to play music and groups of diners have to be seated at least 1m apart. Customers also must keep their masks on at all times except when eating or drinking.

The eight outlets ordered to close were Nando's at Plaza Singapura, Carl's Jr at Jurong Point, Food Junction at Bugis Junction, Sakunthala's at Dunlop Street, Club Diamond at Oriental Plaza, 3 Kings Pub at Lucky Plaza, Grand Shanghai at King's Centre and The Bravery at 50 Amoy Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nando's, Carl's Jr and Food Junction outlets failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions, said MSE.



Food Junction (Bugis Junction) failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions, says MSE. (Photo: Enterprise Singapore)

Sakunthala's restaurant at Dunlop Street also did not maintain safe distancing between groups. It also did not ensure customers checked in with TraceTogether and had their temperatures taken, said MSE.



The Bravery allowed groups of more than two from different households to be seated across multiple tables.



Advertisement

Club Diamond allowed groups larger than two to sit together and did not minimise physical interaction between staff and customers. At 3 Kings Pub, music was played and groups of more than two were allowed to sit together. The pub also did not ensure safe distancing of 1m between groups of customers.

3 Kings Pub in Lucky Plaza played music, failed to ensure 1m safe distancing between customers, and allowed groups of more than two to sit together on Jul 2, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

On May 7, during Phase 3 of Singapore's reopening when groups of up to eight were permitted, Grand Shanghai allowed more than eight people to dine together.



All eight F&B outlets were ordered to close for 10 days.

Another 13 outlets were fined S$1,000 each for breaching safe management measures, including seating groups of customers less than 1m apart and playing music.

The F&B outlets issued fines are:

Bakmi Town at Lucky Plaza

Beacho at 347 Beach Road

Beer Belly at 349A Beach Road

Blue Waves Food Empire – Kota 88 at 907 East Coast Road

Chan Ju De at 81/83/85 Jalan Sultan

Chao Chao Gyoza at 33 Cuppage Road

Dong Fang Mei Shi at 7 Mosque Street

Happiest Hour Bistro & Bar at 81 Lorong Chencharu

Ratchada Thai Food – Ratchada Thai Bistro at 10 Jalan Leban Sembawang Hills Estate

Shinjuku Restaurant Dining at Cuppage Plaza

Shiv Sagar Vegetarian Restaurant at 83 Syed Alwi Road

Sky Bar Entertainment LLP at 351A Beach Road

Wine Magnito at 23, 24 Pahang Street

Twenty people were also fined S$300 each for gathering in groups larger than two while dining in at various F&B outlets.

Three employees from a food establishment were fined S$300 for failing to wear masks.

"Dining in at F&B establishments continues to be a higher-risk activity," said MSE.

As dining-in restrictions are eased next Monday with groups of five allowed, the ministry urged people to observe COVID-19 regulations. These include maintaining a safe distance when queuing to buy food, keeping masks on when not eating or drinking, keeping to groups of five, not intermingling between groups and not sitting on cordoned off or marked seats.

First-time offenders face a fine of S$300, while repeat offenders face higher fines or prosecution in court for egregious cases. F&B operators that breach safe management rules face closures, even for first offences.

33 FINED AT PARKS AND BEACHES

Separately, 33 people were fined between Jul 2 and 4 for breaching safe management measures in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

"These breaches included not wearing masks when not engaging in strenuous exercises, and gathering in groups larger than the permitted limit," said MSE.

It cited an example where two groups of 11 and 13 people were caught gathering at Kallang Riverside Park.

More than 900 advisories were also issued to those not wearing masks or for gathering in groups larger than the permitted limit, said MSE.

All water play areas, water recreational facilities, campsites and barbecue pits in NParks-managed parks and gardens remain closed.

Parks, sections of beaches and facilities such as hard courts, shelters and car parks may also be temporarily closed when they get too crowded or when visitors do not comply with COVID-19 restrictions.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram