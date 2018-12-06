Nanyang Poly students build their first fully functional aircraft

SINGAPORE: The first fully functional aircraft built by polytechnic students in Singapore can fly up to 710km, the equivalent of a round trip between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

The short take-off landing aircraft is the work of 34 engineering students from Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) over four years, NYP said in a media release on Thursday (Dec 6).

The plane was built from scratch by the students, starting from its conceptualisation and documentation to the construction.

The 6.7m-long plane has a glass cockpit with two seats - for a pilot and a passenger - and it comes with luggage space.



A 6.7m-long aircraft built by Nanyang Polytechnic’s (NYP) engineering students, a first for polytechnic students in Singapore. (Photo: NYP)

It flies on a four-cylinder engine and is supported by "sophisticated electronics", NYP added.



The plane's flying design was approved by United States Federal Aviation Administration, though it cannot be flown under Singapore aviation law.

NYP said it will be used to train subsequent batches of engineering students.

"The project, which took off in 2014, enables students to learn about the various responsibilities of aerospace personnel from hands-on engineering to maintenance," the school said in its statement.