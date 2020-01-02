Former Nanyang Polytechnic scholar gets probation for filming man in campus toilet

SINGAPORE: A former Nanyang Polytechnic scholar was sentenced to probation on Thursday (Jan 2) for filming a man in a toilet on campus last year.

Brandon Mandolang Yong Fu, 18, was given 15 months' probation and 100 hours of community service, and will have to attend an offence-specific programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His father also furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure Mandolang's good behaviour during probation.

The prosecutor told the court that Mandolang, who pleaded guilty in November to using insulting behaviour against the victim by filming him in the toilet, had been found suitable for probation in a report.

The teenager had gone to a toilet on campus on May 2 last year when he felt an urge to masturbate and looked for pornography on his phone.

When the victim entered the washroom, Mandolang decided to take a video of him and filmed him relieving himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim noticed Mandolang's phone and waited outside the toilet to confront him, but left after 15 minutes as he was late for class. He later made a police report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin said the prosecution did not object to placing Mandolang on probation as recommended by the probation officer.

Mandolang, who was unrepresented, told the judge: "I wish to be placed on probation to be given a second chance to reform."

District Judge Seah Chi-Ling said he noted that the probation report placed his risk of general reoffending as low, while his risk of sexual reoffending was moderate.

EXEMPLARY STUDENT, DISPLAYED VICTIM EMPATHY: JUDGE

"I note that you are an exemplary student in school, with a close relationship with your family," said the judge, pointing out that this would help provide a structure for Mandolang's rehabilitation.

"You have displayed victim empathy and insight into the wrongdoing of your behaviour," he added, noting that the offence was not premeditated but instead opportunistic and occurred on the spur of the moment.

Mandolang told the court at his guilty plea mention that he had been suspended from school and lost his scholarship after the offence.

NYP said Mandolang was also removed from the executive committee position at his CCA.

The judge on Thursday reminded Mandolang that he could be sentenced afresh if he reoffended or breached the conditions of his probation.

"There would be programmes put in place as part of the case management plan to help you deal with all these sexual issues," he said. "And you should try to attend these very diligently and see how you could manage your sexual urges and practise proper sexual habits."

He encouraged Mandolang to take the opportunity to turn his life around.

Mandolang could have been jailed for up to six months and fined a maximum S$5,000 for his offence under the Protection from Harassment Act.