'All permits have been granted': Nas Daily set for Botanic Gardens fan meet-up

SINGAPORE: Vlogger Nas Daily, who recently moved to Singapore, is all set for his upcoming fan meet-up at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday (Apr 20).

The Israeli, whose real name is Nuseir Yassin, told CNA that permits have been obtained for the event.

“All the necessary permits have been granted,” said Mr Yassin in a telephone interview with CNA.

“We’ve been speaking with the police and the Singapore Botanic Gardens, as we work to ensure a smooth running of the event.”

He added: “One of the reasons why I was attracted to Singapore, was because of how organised everything is here. And things have moved quickly and in organised fashion in time for the event on Saturday.”

He did not reveal which permits were granted when asked by CNA.

CNA has also reached out to the police to enquire on the necessary permits for the event.

Mr Yassin also said that he’s going to talk about Singapore, and why he chose to move here, at the event.

Mr Yassin announced last year that he would be relocating to Singapore and shortly after that announced that he would be arranging a fan meet-up upon arriving here. This week, it was announced that the location of the event would be at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The Met Service is forecasting rain this Saturday afternoon, but that will not be an issue for the organiser.

“Rain or shine, the show will go on,” said Mr Yassin, arrived in Singapore with his girlfriend Alyne Tamir on Wednesday.

The Facebook event page for the meet-up shows that more than 3,200 people have indicated they would be going to the event.

“If 2,000 people turn up I would be happy; that’d be a success,” said Mr Yassin. He is urging people to bring food, picnic mats and to enjoy the day out.

“There’s going to be a stage, and we’ll have music,” he said. “We want to make it an interactive event for people to come and chat and share their stories.

“Nas Daily is not a rock star. The meet-up is not about me, it’s meant to be interactive – and I want to have a conversation with everyone, and everyone to have a conversation with each other.”

He added: “And finally, we want to make a cool video of the meet-up – and I want everyone who’s there to be part of it,” he said.

“We’ll release that next week – and I hope everyone likes it.”

