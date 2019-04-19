Nas Daily fan meet a 'non-cause based' event, Public Order Act permit not required: Police

SINGAPORE: The upcoming fan meet with vlogger Nas Daily at the Singapore Botanic Gardens is a "non-cause based event" and does not require a permit under the Public Order Act (POA), said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (Apr 19).



This comes after Nas Daily, whose real name is Nuseir Yassin, told CNA earlier in the day that "all the necessary permits have been granted" for his first fan meet since arriving in Singapore on Wednesday.



SPF said that it was aware of false claims that there were "double standards applied for the granting of permits" with respect to the event on Saturday.



In response to media queries, SPF said: "These allegations which suggest that the police have been biased and shown favouritism are untrue and baseless, and maliciously seek to undermine confidence in public institutions."



Nas Daily's event involved a media celebrity and such events could be held outside of Speakers' Corner without a permit, added SPF.



"Many other similar non-cause based events have been held outside Speaker’s Corner without the need for a Police permit under the POA in the past," said police, citing meet-and-greet events for Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth at Marina Bay Sands in May last year, and another for local actress Fann Wong at the Bugis Plus shopping mall in 2017.



PUBLIC ENTERTAINMENT LICENCE ISSUED

However, as Mr Yassin's event on Saturday involves the transmission of recorded music, a Public Entertainment Licence (PEL) was issued, police said.



"The requirements for a PEL are set out in law, and Nas’ event has met them," according to the statement.

"PELs are issued to a wide variety of events organised by various persons or companies," it added.

"On the other hand, caused-based events, i.e. those that demonstrate support for, or opposition to views or actions of any person, group of persons, or any government, publicising a cause or campaign, or marking or commemorating any event, will require a police permit under the POA."

Such events could take place at the Speakers' Corner at Hong Lim Park without a permit if stipulated conditions are met.



"There have been many such events held in the past at Speaker’s Corner without a permit, such as the protest against a GST hike held in 2018 and the 'Abuse of Process' rally held in January 2019," police said.

