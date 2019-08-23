TAFEP notes Nas Daily’s explanation for recruitment post, which may have given 'wrong impression'

SINGAPORE: Singapore's employment discrimination watchdog said on Friday (Aug 23) it has spoken to and noted vlogger Nuseir Yassin's explanation for a recent recruitment post, which may have given the "wrong impression" that Singaporeans were not being considered for a job in his company.

Mr Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, has acknowledged that "he could have been clearer to avoid misunderstanding" about the Vietnam-based role, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) said.



The watchdog said it has reminded the social media star, who moved to Singapore in April to set up his company, to abide by local guidelines on fair employment practices.

On Aug 12, Mr Yassin wrote on his Nas Daily Vietnamese Facebook page that he was looking to “hire a Vietnamese person” to join his team in Singapore.

TAFEP, in response to queries, said on Aug 16 that it was “following up” on the post and that it expects employers to abide by guidelines on fair employment practices for all Singapore-based jobs, “regardless of the medium in which the job advertisement is posted”.

Mr Yassin took to Facebook on Aug 17 to clarify that the video maker position is “responsible for Vietnam”, and the new hire will be trained in Singapore for a few months before being based in Vietnam.

Mr Yassin added that his company has hired five Singaporeans – "some of them great video makers” – thus far.

“We are building our HQ here. We’re always hiring locals,” he said.

TAFEP said on Friday that in its conversation with Mr Yassin, he reiterated his clarification that “his Singapore company would not be employing the person”.

The watchdog said it has also seen job ads posted by Mr Yassin on LinkedIn and Facebook inviting Singaporeans to apply for locally based jobs, as well as his recruitment of several Singaporeans.

“Nevertheless, he has acknowledged that he may have given the wrong impression of excluding Singaporeans from being considered for a position in his Singapore company, and that he could have been clearer to avoid misunderstanding,” TAFEP said.

It has reminded the vlogger to abide by fair employment guidelines "to give Singaporeans due consideration for positions in his Singapore company".

“As employers in Singapore are aware, those found with discriminatory hiring practices will have their work pass privileges curtailed,” the statement added.

Under the fair employment guidelines, words and phrases that exclude Singaporeans or indicate a preference for non-Singaporeans “should not be used”, according to TAFEP.

And as part of the Fair Consideration Framework, employers would not be able to submit applications for Employment Passes without advertising the positions on the Workforce Singapore’s Jobs Bank for 14 days and giving fair consideration to local job applicants.

The framework details fair hiring requirements for all companies in Singapore.

Only selected jobs, such as those in firms with fewer than 10 employees or pay a fixed monthly salary of S$15,000 and above, are exempted from the Jobs Bank advertising requirements.