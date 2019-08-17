TAFEP following up with Nas Daily on Facebook post recruiting ‘Vietnamese’ for team in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) said on Friday (Aug 16) that it has reached out to vlogger Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, regarding a Facebook post that was recruiting foreigners for a job position based in Singapore.

The post dated Aug 12 wrote that Mr Yassin, who found fame after documenting his travels in daily one-minute videos posted on Facebook, was looking to “hire a Vietnamese person” for his team in Singapore.

“I'm looking for the best video maker in Vietnam to join me in a full-time position. You have to know how to make videos. You have to be the best at shooting or editing,” read the post made on a two-month-old Facebook page called Nas Daily Vietnamese with nearly 70,000 followers.

Apart from providing an email address, the post also dangled a US$500 reward for those who share the post with a person who eventually snags the job.

The Facebook post has since garnered more than 6,100 likes and shared more than 800 times as of Aug 16.

In response to queries from CNA, TAFEP, the national watchdog overseeing complaints of discrimination in hiring and at work, said it was “following up on this”.

“Regardless of the medium in which the job advertisement is posted, TAFEP expects all employers to abide by the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP), which applies to all Singapore-based jobs,” said the spokesperson.

Under the TGFEP, words and phrases that exclude Singaporeans or indicate a preference for non-Singaporeans “should not be used”, according to TAFEP’s emailed response.

And as part of the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF), employers would not be able to submit applications for Employment Passes without advertising the positions on the Workforce Singapore’s Jobs Bank for 14 calendar days and giving fair consideration to local job applicants, the response added.

The FCF details fair hiring requirements for all companies in Singapore. Only selected jobs, such as those in firms with fewer than 10 employees or pay a fixed monthly salary of S$15,000 and above, are exempted from the Jobs Bank advertising requirements.

TAFEP said it takes a “serious view” of all forms of discriminatory employment practices that are not in line with the guidelines, and that it works closely with the Manpower Minister to take “appropriate action” against employers who breach TGFEP and FCF requirements.

“We strongly encourage employers to refer to TAFEP’s website for a list of words and phrases to avoid in job advertisements,” said the spokesperson.

“Individuals who wish to report discriminatory job advertisements may also do so on TAFEP’s website.”

CNA has reached out to Mr Yassin regarding the Facebook post and for more details about the job role, as well as responses to TAFEP’s statement.

According to his latest Instagram post, the social media star wrote that he was currently in Iceland.

Mr Yassin, an Israeli-Palestinian, moved to Singapore in April to set up his new company, the Nas Daily Media Company. During a meet-and-greet at the Botanic Gardens that month, he told a 2,000-strong crowd that he has hired two Singaporeans.

While popular with more than 13 million followers on his official Facebook page Nas Daily, the Internet sensation has his fair share of critics.

Since making several videos about Singapore, including one featuring Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, he has had to fend off accusations that these positive videos were sponsored by the Government.

The meet-and-greet in April also stirred up some controversy, which prompted the Singapore Police Force (SPF) to clarify that the event did not require a permit under the Public Order Act (POA). The SPF added that “allegations which suggest that the police have been biased and shown favouritism are untrue and baseless”.

The latest job advertisement on Facebook post has since attracted some criticism, with one netizen commenting: “Why can't you just hire someone from Singapore? Are they unqualified?”