4 people arrested over 'SG Nasi Lemak' Telegram chat group

SINGAPORE: Four people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a Telegram chat group called "SG Nasi Lemak", the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Oct 15).

The suspects, aged between 17 and 37, have been arrested for their "suspected involvement in circulating obscene materials and promoting vice activities" through the group, said the authorities.

"Between Mar 15 and Oct 3, 2019, the police received several reports against the chat group for circulating obscene materials and promoting vice activities," said the Singapore Police Force.

"Through investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identities of the men and arrested them at various locations islandwide on Oct 14, 2019."

More than 10 electronic devices, including a central processing unit, a laptop, a hard disk and several mobile phones, were seized. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Investigations revealed that a 26-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were the administrators of the chat group, while a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old distributed the obscene materials, said the police.

More than 10 electronic devices including a central processing unit, a laptop, a hard disk and several mobile phones were seized.

The chat group, which is no longer accessible, is said to have had tens of thousands of members, some of whom shared obscene photos and videos of women.

The police earlier this month said they had received reports against the chat group and that investigations were ongoing.

The suspects will be charged in court on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit distributions of obscene materials.

If convicted, they could be jailed for up to three months, fined, or both.

"Members of the public are advised to stop soliciting in any lewd website or joining such online platforms and illicit chat groups," said the police, adding that they take "a serious view" of anyone involved in criminal activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those breaking the law.