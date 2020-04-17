Serangoon Road hostel, Crave nasi lemak outlet fined for breaching COVID-19 safety requirements

SINGAPORE: A hostel in the Serangoon Road area and an outlet of the Crave nasi lemak chain have been fined for breaching safety requirements related to the COVID-19 outbreak, said Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in a joint press release on Friday (Apr 17).

The Gap Year Hostel at 322 Lavender Street was fined S$2,000 after enforcement checks on Wednesday found that it had failed to keep a record of people who left the hostel premises each day, a requirement imposed as part of the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act passed in Parliament on Apr 7.



STB has been conducting regular checks on hotels and hostels since March and it would continue to step up enforcement efforts to ensure compliance, according to the release.

The Lot One Shoppers' Mall outlet of nasi lemak chain Crave has also been fined after it was found on Wednesday to have failed to observe safe distancing measures, allowing customers and delivery personnel to crowd together without a one-metre spacing between them.

"Businesses that persistently fail to comply with the measures face higher fines and may be charged in court," the agencies warned.



Thirteen businesses providing non-essential services were instructed to cease operations between Apr 13 and Apr 16, they added. These include tuition agencies, health food retailers, wellness and beauty product shops, as well as an automotive parts retailer.

Eleven employees of food and beverage businesses, hair salons and grocery stores were also fined S$300 each for not wearing masks, following enforcement checks on Thursday.

The Government had earlier announced it was mandatory for everyone who stepped out of the house to wear a mask, with the exception of children under the age of two and those engaging in strenuous physical exercise.



