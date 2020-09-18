First man in SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group case pleads guilty

SINGAPORE: A man in a case where obscene images of women were circulated in a Telegram chat group named SG Nasi Lemak pleaded guilty on Friday (Sep 18), the first person to do so in the group.

Justin Lee Han Shi, 20, pleaded guilty to one charge under the Films Act of possessing 462 obscene films.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another two charges of transmitting obscene pornographic materials and possessing obscene images will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The judge called for a report to assess his suitability for probation; Lee was between 18 and 19 years of age at the time of the offences.



Court documents were not made available to CNA.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee will return to court for sentencing on Oct 16. He could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$20,000 or both for possessing obscene films.

Lee was among four people charged over the case in October 2019. The others are chat group administrators Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 27, and Liong Tianwei, 38.

The fourth accused is an 18-year-old who cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act as he was under 18 at the time of the offences.

The chat group is believed to have had up to 44,000 members at one point and included obscene photos and videos of women. It came to public attention after some women realised their photos were in the chat.

The police received several reports against the chat group between March and October last year for “circulating obscene materials and promoting vice activities”, they said previously.

The suspects were identified and arrested at various locations in Singapore, and the police advised the public “to stop soliciting in any lewd website or joining such online platforms and illicit chat groups”.

The cases for the co-accused are pending.