Nathan Hartono to release Mandarin single in China on Feb 7

SINGAPORE: Local singer Nathan Hartono will make his long-awaited Chinese debut on Feb 7, two years after finishing second on hit reality talent show Sing! China.

In a press release issued on Monday (Feb 5), Warner Music revealed that Hartono will release a "completely recharged" Mandarin version of his 2016 single Electricity.

It will be released on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in China on Wednesday and made available to the rest of the world via digital platforms on Friday.

The song will be one of five tracks featured on a full Mandarin EP slated to drop later this year. The album will have more Mandarin renditions of previously released songs, as well as "exciting brand new material", said Warner Music.

"It feels amazing," said the 26-year-old. "I've been extremely excited for so long now to finally get the ball rolling with new music, so I'm curious to see how the audience responds to my new stuff.

"I'm going for something fun yet unpredictable. The journey so far into a new country has been such a learning experience, and it's all just very exciting because I've never done anything quite like this before.”

The music label said that with the debut, Hartono "will be departing from familiar roots, and gamely embracing a whole new direction and sound".



"Fans can expect to hear reinterpretations of English tracks I have done before, as well as a handful of originals in the realm of pop," said Hartono. "It’s a new sound for me and I honestly have no idea how people are gonna (sic) react, but I can’t wait to find out.”

Hartono is the first Singaporean to have made it to the final in five editions of Sing! China, where he performed under the mentorship of Mandopop king Jay Chou.