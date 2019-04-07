National Archives of Singapore building reopens after 18-month revamp

SINGAPORE: The National Archives of Singapore (NAS) building officially reopened on Sunday (Apr 7) after 18 months of upgrading works.

The building now has new facilities such as the 134-seater Oldham Theatre, three oral history recording studios, new microfilm readers at the Archives Reading Room and expanded conservation labs.

NAS will also launch a new e-Request system to improve its online services and make it easier for members of the public to retrieve records themselves.

The system, which replaces the manual request forms previously used in the Archives Reading Room, aims to minimise the waiting time for retrieval of records and "allow Singaporeans to have their own piece of history", said the National Library Board in a media release.

It lets users submit requests to view or ask for the reproduction of copies of archival materials via the Archives Online portal.

Members of the public can also order reproduction copies online to be delivered to them.

As part of the revamp, external facades and key aspects of the building's original design from 1955, when it housed the Anglo-Chinese Primary School, were restored. These restorations included a verandah and distinctive scallop-shaped shelters.

To commemorate its 50th anniversary, NAS also launched a publication featuring 50 specially selected historical items from its records.

Titled 50 Records from History: Highlights from the National Archives of Singapore, the book includes items across a broad range of media, with some dating to the early 1800s.