NDP 2019: How to catch some National Day action other than at the Padang

SINGAPORE: It’s National Day and you don’t have that coveted ticket to the parade, nor did you book a trip overseas for the long weekend.



The silver lining this bicentennial year is that the National Day Parade (NDP) is coming to you and you don’t need a ticket for many of the NDP-related festivities planned.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s how you can join the patriotic celebrations coming up for the long weekend:



WHEEEE! FIREWORKS

(Graphic: NDP 2019 Exco)

Who doesn’t love a good fireworks display? For the first time, they will be lighting up the sky at the Singapore River.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 5-minute show, beginning at about 8pm, celebrates the spot where many Singaporeans’ ancestors landed to start new lives.



There will also be 4-minute fireworks displays on Aug 10 in five neighbourhoods: Bishan, Geylang Serai, Jurong East, Punggol and Woodlands.

IT’S RAINING TANKS

A Leopard 2SG Main Battle Tank. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Well, it’s not just tanks, there will also be Terrexes, artillery rocket systems, fire engines and more, roving around Singapore a day after NDP.

The Aug 10 fireworks are to come right after the mobile column makes its way to five heartland areas, marking the 50th year since military vehicles made their debut at the 1969 NDP.



The mobile column is set to depart the F1 Pit Building at 2.30pm, and its five sections are expected to reach their destinations at about 6.45pm.

Go the the official NDP website to track the column’s location, or view it on the site from your home via livestream, which will give a 360-degree view.

WHERE TO CATCH THE ROVING MOBILE COLUMN

Source: National Day Parade 2019 Executive Committee

Gathering points have been marked for those who want to get up close to the vehicles on Saturday.

For those living in the west, the column is expected to reach Clementi Mall at 3.25pm and Blk 298 Bukit Batok Street 22 at about 6pm before moving on to Jurong East.

The section of the column going north to Woodlands is expected to pass by Jubilee Square (3pm), Yishun MRT (5.15pm) and Sembawang MRT (5.25pm) stations.

The vehicles trundling towards Punggol will drop by North Bridge Garden (3.40pm) and Blk 513 Hougang Avenue 10 (4.15pm).

For those in the east, prepare to gather at Bedok Town Square (3.40pm) and Our Tampines Hub (4.10pm), before the column loops back to Wisma Geylang Serai (6.45pm).

The column going to Bishan will wend by Balestier Plaza and Toa Payoh HDB Hub.

Get more details on the official NDP website.

FUN & FUNPACKS AT HEARTLAND CARNIVALS

The reusable funpack for NDP 2019. (Photo: Corine Tiah)

There will be carnivals at each of the heartland sites, with activities including laser tag at Bishan, traditional games and old-school treats at Punggol and hands-on art experiences at Geylang Serai and Jurong East.

The People’s Association is also working with the NDP Executive Committee to give away 50,000 NDP Funpacks at the carnival locations for residents who register at their nearest community clubs.

MARINA BARRAGE

The Singapore skyline as seen from the Marina Barrage Green Roof. (File photo: Corey Sta Maria)

It’s no secret that the Marina Barrage is one of the best places to catch the fireworks over the Singapore skyline.

From 3pm, food trucks, upcycling sessions, tours and short films screenings with a sustainable living theme are planned at the barrage.

There will also be a live screening of the parade in the evening.

HOME AND AWAY

It’s what most of us do on National Day - watch the parade on a screen.

While that used to be the live television broadcast, you can also catch the NDP now on Toggle in 4K and at a few locations screening the parade live.

Besides the Marina Barrage, these include: the Mediacorp Campus at one-north, Changi Airport Terminal 3, National Museum of Singapore, Sports Hub, community clubs and Seven outdoor screens managed by Mediacorp OOH Media at Bugis Street, Chinatown Point, JCube, Junction 8, Orchardgateway, The Star Vista and Westgate.



Live streaming will also be available on CNA's YouTube channel from 5.45pm to 8.25pm.



CELEBRATE IN COMFORT

The Singa-star cocktail. (Photo: Lavo)

Don’t want to rough it out? Check out these restaurants and hotels where you can view the fireworks and soak in the festivities while sipping champagne and nibbling canapes.