PM Lee's National Day message to be broadcast on Sunday

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day message will be broadcast on Sunday (Aug 9), along with other ministers who will be delivering the message in various languages.



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the message in Mandarin, while Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will speak in Malay and Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran will deliver the message in Tamil.



The first broadcast will be at 10am on Sunday, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a news release on Tuesday.



The English broadcast will be on CNA, Channel 5 and CNA938, while the Mandarin one will be on Channel 8, Channel U and Capital 958. The Malay version will be aired on Suria and Warna 942, while the Tamil message will be available on Vasantham and Oli 968.

Watch the live broadcast, followed by the National Day Parade’s morning show, on CNA's YouTube channel:

The message will subsequently be available on the PMO's website and YouTube channel in all four languages.

Mr Lee's message will also mark the start of the morning show for the National Day Parade (NDP).



The parade will be split into morning and evening shows this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the theme "Together, A Stronger Singapore", this year's NDP calls on Singaporeans to stay united as one people and work together to emerge from challenges "stronger than before".

This year's logo consists of a heart to represent compassion, paired with a fist to signify conviction. The logo's red-to-purple gradient signifies "passion flowing into an inspiring future".