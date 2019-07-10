NDP-themed MRT trains to celebrate Singapore’s 54th birthday

SINGAPORE: National Day Parade (NDP) 2019 themed-trains will run until Aug 18 to celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Wednesday (Jul 10).

Four trains on the North-South East-West, North East, Circle and Downtown lines will be redecorated with red and white stars.

There will also be posters and banners featuring well-known Singaporeans, such as swimmers Ang Peng Siong and Joseph Schooling.



LTA said in a Facebook post that it partnered with the National Day Parade Committee and Singapore’s public transport operators – SBS Transit and SMRT – to launch the NDP themed trains.



The new designs reflect this year's NDP theme “Our Singapore”, and will commemorate Singapore’s bicentennial, LTA added.



Paya Lebar MRT Station’s platform and its transfer linkway have also been decorated in a similar theme, LTA said.

