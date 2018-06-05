National Day Parade 2018 to have largest military display, enhanced aerial segment

SINGAPORE: People can look forward to the largest-ever combined military tattoo performance at this year’s National Day Parade.

A military tattoo performance is a choreographed display of different elements moving together.

Advertisement

More than 560 participants will take part in the performance, which will for the first time feature the School Display band and National Cadet Corps (NCC) precision drills squad, organisers said on Tuesday (Jun 5).

NCC precision drill squad members showing off some moves. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

​​​​​​​

“There are a lot of entities but everybody is on board because they have the same resolve and togetherness to ensure that we make this performance a memorable one for Singaporeans,” said parade and ceremony committee chairman Senior Lieutenant Colonel (SLTC) Kenneth Chiong.

First-time NCC precision drill squad participant, Nur Mufidah Selamat, 15, said while the nine-and-a-half hour rehearsals every Saturday have been tiring, the experience will be “worth it”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I joined because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” the Christchurch Secondary School student said.

Fellow NCC participant and schoolmate Soh Wan Qi, 15, said she’s had to manage her time well. “I have less time to do homework and go out with friends, but I managed to balance them,” she said.

As for handling nerves on the big day, Wan Qi said she’ll be treating the thousands of spectators as her friends. “So it’s like I know them already and I don’t need to be scared,” she added.

Mufidah said she’ll be nervous “like everyone else”, but is confident the hours of practice she’s put in will ensure she doesn’t “get it wrong”.

NCC precision drill squad members Nur Mufidah Selamat (left) and Soh Wan Qi. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The performance will also include the Combined Schools Choir, a crowd favourite that is returning after a five-year hiatus.

The choir will perform before the entrances of the Prime Minister and then the President, and features 220 students from various secondary schools. “The students have been practising hard to make sure they’ll deliver a wonderful performance,” SLTC Chiong said.

Also among the military tattoo performance participants are 18 students from special education schools to make the performance “more inclusive”, SLTC Chiong said.



Chinook and Apache helicopters demonstrate an aerial flypast. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

In all, the performance will feature celebratory elements like the 21-Gun Presidential Gun Salute, the Feu De Joie and the State Flag flypast flown by a Chinook helicopter escorted by two AH-64D Apache attack helicopters.

ENHANCED AERIAL DISPLAY

To commemorate the Republic of Singapore Airforce’s (RSAF) 50th birthday, this year’s “enhanced aerial segment” will involve up to 21 RSAF aircraft.

“This year’s aerial display will comprise an impressive aerial flypast followed by a dynamic aerial performance,” SLTC Chiong said.

The RSAF50 special livery F-15SG pulling off an aerial stunt. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The planes will fly in formation towards the Float before fighter jets execute aerial aerobatics over the Marina Bay skies. Against the backdrop of the Marina Bay Sands, an RSAF50 special livery F-15SG will pull off a high-G turn.

“We don’t do this day in, day out, so we have to start flying close to one another and progressively go to a lower altitude to make sure you are proficient,” F-16 pilot Captain Matthew Foo, 35, said of the rehearsals.

SIZEABLE TURN-OUT

More than 2,600 participants, one of the largest ever turn-outs, will participate in this year’s NDP, organisers said.

Parade regimental sergeant major Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Tay Ban Heng, 44, said he’s had to look after the safety of his Malay participants as rehearsals take place during the Ramadan fasting period.

“This period is also the World Cup period and I really need to warn my participants not to be watching the matches so they can be more focused and come for my rehearsals,” he added.

Parade commander Liutenant Colonel Ingkiriwang Shawn (left) and parade regimental sergeant major Master Warrant Officer Tay Ban Heng. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

MWO Tay, a veteran Guardsman, might cut a stern figure, but there’s a softer side to him when it comes to not losing his voice throughout the numerous rehearsals of shouting commands.

“I would like to thank my wife because she has been preparing honey lemon drinks for me every rehearsal,” he said with a smile. “Hopefully I can sustain my voice until the actual day.”

Singaporeans are encouraged to tag their NDP 2018 social media posts with the hashtags #WeAreSingapore, #NDP2018 and #NDP18.

