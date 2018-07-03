National Day Parade 2018 tickets ready for collection from Friday

SINGAPORE: People who managed to secure tickets for this year's National Day Parade can collect their tickets over two weekends, starting this Friday.

Ticket balloting has been completed, said the organising committee on Tuesday (Jul 3), adding that successful applicants have been notified by phone or through SMS.

Advertisement

They can pick up their tickets at the National Gallery Singapore's Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium foyer, from Jul 6 to 8 and Jul 13 to 15, from 10am to 7pm.

Successful applicants must produce their original NRIC, driver's licence or birth certificate for verification purposes during the collection.

Those who are not able to collect the tickets in person may authorise a representative to do so on their behalf.

The authorised representative must bring along the following documents:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The representative's original NRIC or any other form of photo identification

A photocopy (front and back) of the successful applicant’s NRIC, driver’s licence or birth certificate

A signed letter of authorisation which can be downloaded from the official NDP ticketing website.

Tickets that remain uncollected after 7pm on Jul 15 will be forfeited and no appeals will be entertained, said the organising committee.

"All National Day Parade tickets are strictly not to be sold for any gain, monetary or otherwise," it added.

As part of the ticket collection process, friends and family members accompanying the successful applicants or representatives at the National Gallery will get admission stickers which allow them to visit the galleries.

The admission stickers, however, do not include access to the Special Exhibition.