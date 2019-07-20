Red Lions to pay tribute to pioneer batch at 2019 National Day Parade

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Army's Red Lions will be free falling from 10,000 feet - roughly the height of 50 20-storey Housing Board flats - during this year's National Day Parade.

The nine members of this year's team are all dedicated parachute jump trainers from the Army's Special Operations Tactical Support Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team leader 1st Warrant Officer Melvin Ho, who has at least a decade's worth of experience, said that landing at the Padang has its challenges.

“It's surrounded by man-made structures ... and inside the stage itself they have tall floodlights.

"We even have the church over there and the buildings. These are all the obstacles that we need to avoid and to pay special attention (to) for our landing," he said.

As part of the Singapore Bicentennial celebrations, the Red Lions will be performing a ring formation to pay tribute to its pioneer batch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The designated cameraman, Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) Arnold Low, said this year's jump is a special one.

“I like it because I am able to combine my two passions. One is photography and the other is jumping.

"Each time I leap out of the aircraft I always look forward to getting a nice picture. And this year I aim towards having the formation, the ring form with the Padang seating below them inside the ring,” LTC Arnold Low said.

The team will also be showcasing their new red and black jumpsuits, which are more eye-catching so the crowd will be able to spot them easily.