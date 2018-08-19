As it happens: National Day Rally 2018

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will speak on the cost of living, housing, medical costs, as well as water and electricity prices at the National Day Rally on Sunday evening (Aug 19).

These are the issues which “are on people’s minds”, Mr Lee had said in a Facebook post.

We’ll bring you the latest from the National Day Rally here. Please refresh for updates:



7.30pm: Hawker culture as part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage?

Possibly! Singapore will nominate hawker culture to be inscribed in UNESCO’s list.

This will help to safeguard and promote the “unique culture” for future generations, said Mr Lee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It will also let the rest of the world know about our local food and unique multicultural heritage.”

A plate of char kway teow.

7.25pm: More hawker centres being built

Seven hawker centres have been built in the last few years and there are 13 more to come, with stalls required to provide affordable food options.

This is to help Singaporeans manage the cost of eating out, said Mr Lee.



He revealed that dishes from nine hawker stalls will be catered at this year's rally reception.

File photo of a hawker centre.

7.20pm: Ways to bring down the bills

Avoid using 4G to watch movies when you are out of the house, and tap on Wireless@SG where it is available, Mr Lee suggested, using mobile phone bills as an example of how to manage costs.

Another example is the cost of infant formula. Mr Lee said there are now more reasonably priced infant milk formula to choose from so parents can make choices based on their needs and budget.

File photo of formula milk sold at a supermarket in Singapore. (Photo: Diane Leow)

7.16pm: Why can’t the Government fix the electricity tariff?

Because Singapore imports almost all its energy, Government cannot control electricity tariffs, said Mr Lee.

And if the Government introduces fixed tariffs, it would mean costly subsidies which are not sustainable, he added. Also that would mean people who use more electricity would receive more subsidies.

7.10pm: Quiz – have current electricity prices gone up or down compared to 10 years ago?

Answer: Today’s tariff is lower – at 23.65 cents/kwh – compared to 25.07 cents/kwh in the third quarter of 2008. (Although the tariff has gone up and down over the years)

Audience raising up their hands to a question by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the 2018 National Day Rally.

Government has tried to keep inflation low but cannot completely prevent prices, such as water and electricity tariffs from going up, said Mr Lee.

7.06pm: Four reasons why Singaporeans feel pressures of cost of living

- First, young couples grapple with the cost of buying their first home and starting a family;

- The “sandwiched generation” worry about looking after both their parents and children;

- Quality of life has improved and people aspire to have more

- Inflation

7.02pm: Singapore had “a good year overall”

Mr Lee started his Mandarin speech with a positive picture of the economy, which he said is growing steadily.



Singapore's skyline in the evening. (File photo: Jeremy Long)

7pm: The 3Ms – MUIS, Mendaki and MESRA

Mr Lee highlighted the importance of these three institutions in strengthening the Malay-Muslim community.

Going forward, they will pool their resources and work more closely together to tackle challenges such as getting more children to attend pre-school, mentoring youth and dealing with social problems.

“Singapore must remain a country where all Malays can achieve their aspirations,” said Mr Lee.

6.32pm: Geylang Serai to be turned into a culturally distinct precinct

Speaking in Malay, Mr Lee said more can be done to make Geylang Serai a culturally distinct precinct.

Senior Minister of State Maliki Osman has been appointed to lead this project, and will work with local businesses, government agencies and MESRA to make the area more vibrant and special.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Maliki Osman in the audience at the 2018 National Day Rally at ITE.

He highlighted Wisma Geylang Serai as an icon in the precinct.

The social and cultural heritage space - housing a community club and other facilities - was recently completed.

Exterior of Wisma Geylang Serai. (Photo: People's Association)

6.46pm: Good luck to Team Singapore athletes

Mr Lee kicked off his speech by wishing Singapore athletes taking part in the Asian Games in Indonesia all the best.

"We are cheering for them? Go for gold!"

6.40pm: Key issues in last year's National Day Rally

In his 2017 speech, Mr Lee spoke about upgrading pre-schools, fighting diabetes and building a Smart Nation.

6.24pm: Mr Lee's team posts a photo of him arriving ahead of the National Day Rally

6.15pm: National Day Rally 2018 to begin at 6.45pm

PM Lee will begin his address to the nation at 6.45pm, speaking first in Malay followed by the Mandarin speech.

He will deliver his English speech at 8.15pm, at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio.

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central at Ang Mo Kio. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The rally will also be livestreamed on Mediacorp's Toggle and channelnewsasia.com, PMO's YouTube channel, PM Lee's Facebook page and the REACH Facebook page.

