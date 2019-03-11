National Day Rally 2019 to be held on Aug 18

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver the National Day Rally speech on Aug 18 this year, said the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (Mar 11).

It will take place at the Institute of Technical Education in Ang Mo Kio, the same venue as last year.



The speech is seen as the most important political speech of the year.

Last year, Mr Lee devoted a large part of his speech to housing concerns, and announced two major schemes to renew Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats.

He also announced the Merdeka Generation Package, which will help Singaporeans born in the 1950s with healthcare costs.