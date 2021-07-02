National Day Rally 2021 to be held on Aug 22

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver this year’s National Day Rally speech on Aug 22, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday (Jul 2).

It will take place at Mediacorp at 1 Stars Avenue.

The National Day Rally is widely seen as the most important political speech of the year and provides a platform for the Prime Minister to address the nation and share important policy matters.

According to the National Archives, there has been a National Day Rally every year since 1966, except for last year.

Last year, Mr Lee decided to make a speech in Parliament instead of the National Day Rally due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said at the time that it was “not possible to convene a physical National Day rally and have a traditional event, with an audience in front of me”.

During his speech in Parliament, Mr Lee gave an assessment of Singapore’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke about strengthening social safety nets and the review of foreign worker policies.