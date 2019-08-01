Catch National Day message, parade and rally across Mediacorp’s multiple platforms

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will broadcast a host of National Day content in August, including the parade at the Padang, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally and a special concert at Gardens by the Bay.

On Aug 8, Mr Lee's National Day message will be broadcast across Mediacorp's free-to-air channels, radio stations and digital platform Toggle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The message will be delivered by the Prime Minister in English. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will speak in Mandarin, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli will speak in Malay, while the message in Tamil will be delivered by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

NATIONAL DAY PARADE

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Day Parade 2019 will be shown live on Aug 9 across multiple platforms.



TV and radio:

There will be live captions on Channel 5. For Toggle viewers, this can be enabled or disabled via Settings on Toggle's video player.

Live streaming will be available on CNA's YouTube channel from 5.45pm to 8.25pm. It will also be shown on the following websites:



Those who are on the move can also catch NDP 2019 on out-of-home (OOH) screens:



Singapore’s largest outdoor digital screen (18m X 10m) at Mediacorp Campus by one-north Park: Mediapolis; Seven outdoor screens managed by Mediacorp OOH Media at Bugis Street, Chinatown Point, JCube, Junction 8, Orchardgateway, The Star Vista and Westgate.

Watch NDP 2019 live in 4K resolution:



For the first time, Mediacorp will telecast the 54th National Day Parade in 4K resolution on Toggle.



The public can join a special viewing party at SAFRA Punggol to experience this year’s celebration in crystal-clear images with enhanced visual details and colour intensity.



This is part of SAFRA's Rediscovering Our National Identity series of events, which includes games and other activities happening from 3pm to 8pm.



GARDENS BY THE BAY AND MEDIACORP NATIONAL DAY CONCERT



Over the National Day weekend, on Aug 10 and 11, a special two-day concert will be held at The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay.



Visitors can look forward to family-friendly fringe activities starting from 4pm on both afternoons, including workshops, celebrity meet-and-greet sessions and live broadcasts by Mediacorp radio deejays from various stations, just to name a few.



From 6.30pm on both evenings, the public can enjoy performances by local artistes.



The line-up for Aug 10 includes Kit Chan, singer-composer Dick Lee and Rahimah Rahim. Performers on Aug 11 include powerhouse vocalist Aisyah Aziz, singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko, Singapore-born singer Gen Neo and Mandopop band AL4HA among others.



The concert will be hosted by deejays Jean Danker, Kun Hua, Farhana M Noor and Eswari Gunasagar.

Admission to the concert is free.



Highlights from the two-day concert will be shown on Channel 5 on Aug 18 in two parts, at 7.30pm to 8.15pm, and 10pm to 11pm. It will also be available on Toggle as VOD and Channel 5's YouTube.



NATIONAL DAY RALLY



This year’s National Day Rally will be held on Aug 18 at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio. There will be two parts to the speech:



6.45pm to 7.30pm - Prime Minister Lee will deliver his speech first in Malay, then in Mandarin. 8.15pm to 9.30pm - Prime Minister Lee will deliver his speech in English.

The rally will be broadcast across TV and radio:



There will be live captions on Channel 5. For Toggle viewers, this can be enabled or disabled via Settings on Toggle’s video player.

CNA will broadcast Mr Lee’s speech in its original language with English summary captions.



National Day Rally highlights:

Live streaming:

Live streams will only be available on Aug 18, 6.45pm to 7.30pm and from 8.15pm to 9.30pm.