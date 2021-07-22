National Day Rally postponed to Aug 29

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Aug 29, a week later than the original date of Aug 22.

The venue will remain at Mediacorp at 1 Stars Avenue, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday (Jul 22).

The postponement comes after the Ministry of Defence announced that this year's National Day Parade will be moved to Aug 21, after Singapore's Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period is scheduled to end on Aug 18.



The National Day Rally is seen as the most important political speech of the year. It provides a platform for the Prime Minister to address the nation and share important policy matters.

According to the National Archives, there has been a National Day Rally every year since 1966, except for last year.

In 2020, Mr Lee decided to make a speech in Parliament instead of the usual National Day Rally due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said at the time that it was “not possible to convene a physical National Day rally and have a traditional event, with an audience in front of me”.

Singapore moved back to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) on Thursday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.



A total of 162 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections were reported as of noon on Thursday, including 87 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and five to the cluster in KTV lounges.



Fifty-two new infections were not linked to previous cases.



