National Parks Board appoints retired top civil servant Benny Lim as new chairman

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has appointed former senior civil servant Benny Lim as its chairman.

Mr Lim, who retired in 2016 after spending 37 years in public service, will succeed current chairman Christina Ong on Aug 1, NParks announced in a media release on Monday (Jul 30).



During his term in public service, Mr Lim took on various roles, including as permanent secretary of the Ministry of National Development, Prime Minister’s Office and National Security and Intelligence Coordination.



In addition to Mrs Ong, four board members will be stepping down when their terms end on Tuesday: Mrs Koh-Lim Wen Gin, Dr Malone-Lee Lai Choo, Mr Seah Kian Peng and Ms Jamie Ang.

In the media release, NParks thanked Mrs Ong and other outgoing members of the board for their "invaluable service, guidance and contributions during their tenure".

With Mrs Ong at the helm since 2007, NParks said it has strengthened Singapore's urban biodiversity and ecosystems, cultivated community ownership and stewardship, and deepened its focus on sound science through research and development.

Mrs Ong supported NParks' work in nature conservation, guided its efforts in optimising parks and gardens and played a crucial role in elevating Singapore internationally such as through the inscription of the Singapore Botanic Gardens as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the statutory board said.

Six existing board members will be re-appointed for a new two-year term starting Wednesday: Mr Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Mr Warren Fernandez, Dr Suriani Suratman, Mr Guy Harvey-Samuel, Mr George Huang and Mr Kenneth Er.

In addition, three new members will join the board: Mr Cheng Hsing Yao, Ms Shantini Ramachandra and Mr Musa Fazal.



"The new 10-member board will continue to guide NParks in its efforts to grow Singapore as a biophilic City in a Garden, and create the best living environment by providing excellent greenery and recreation in partnership with the community," NParks said.

