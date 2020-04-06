COVID-19: SAF suspends Basic Military Training until May 4

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will suspend Basic Military Training (BMT) from Apr 7 to May 4, in line with the nationwide COVID-19 safe distancing measures.

"With the increase in transmission of local cases, the SAF reviewed the impact of suspension and concluded that there would be little impact on operations as active units would be able to provide cover," said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Monday (Apr 6).

"The recruits would be able to complete their BMT after the COVID-19 outbreak has subsided."

During the period of training suspension, recruits will continue to be eligible for national service (NS) allowance and medical benefits, said MINDEF, adding that their operationally ready date will not be affected.

A total of 3,400 full-time national servicemen recruits will have to strictly observe the national guidelines of the "circuit breaker" period - to stay at home as much as possible and to only go out for essential activities.

They will be provided with home-based instructional material on basic skills and fitness development, said MINDEF.

"Other SAF training schools which are needed to maintain SAF’s operational readiness, such as Officer Cadet School and Specialist Cadet School, will continue with the enhanced safety measures previously announced," the ministry added.



