NSmen to get discounts at hawker stalls, shops for next 2 months

SINGAPORE: National servicemen (NSmen) will receive discounts at hundreds of hawker stalls, restaurants and shops for the next two months, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on Saturday (Jun 29).

The discounts, which will run from SAF Day on Jul 1 to Aug 31, are part of the “We Support NS” campaign launched by the ACCORD Family and Community Council.

The discounts are valid for all past and present NSmen from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team. To receive the discounts, they will have to show their SAF Identity Card (commonly known as 11B), or wear their uniforms at stores displaying the “We Support NS” decal.

A list of participating merchants can be found on MINDEF’s website.

The campaign replaces the SAF Day Recognition campaign introduced in 2013 and the “We Support You in NS” initiative launched in 2015.

Accord is also working with partners such as SAFRA, the People’s Association and HomeTeamNS to introduce new discounts and promotions, as well as billboard displays to recognise NSmen, MINDEF said. The People’s Association will also put up banners, posters and billboards in public spaces such as Community Centres and Residents’ Committees to show their support for NSmen and their contributions.

