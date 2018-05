National Service registration to start May 16

SINGAPORE: Male Singapore citizens and permanent residents born between Jan 2 and Mar 31, 2001, will have to register for national service between May 16 and Jun 5 this year.



They can register online at http://www.ns.sg or at the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) podium at 3 Depot Road, the Ministry of Defence said in a media release on Wednesday (May 9).

While registering, they must choose a date between Aug 29 and Sep 29 this year for a medical examination. The medical examination will be at CMPB on the chosen date between 8am and 1pm.

Those who plan to apply for postponement to complete their studies in Singapore may do so online or in person. If the application is successful, the registrant will receive further notice about when he has to report for enlistment, the ministry said.