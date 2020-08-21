National Service registration to start on Aug 26

SINGAPORE: Male Singapore citizens and permanent residents born between Jan 2 and Mar 31, 2003, will have to register for National Service between Aug 26 and Sep 15 this year.



They can register online or in person at the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) Podium at 3 Depot Road, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday (Aug 21).

While registering, each person must choose a date between Oct 14 and Nov 10 this year for a medical examination. The medical examination will be at CMPB on the chosen date between 8am and 1pm.



Those who plan to apply for postponement to complete their studies in Singapore may do so online or in person.



If the application is successful, the registrant will receive further notice about when he has to report for enlistment and go for his medical examination.