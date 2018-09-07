National Service registration to start on Sep 13

SINGAPORE: Male Singapore citizens and permanent residents born between Jul 1 and Sep 30, 2001, will have to register for National Service between Sep 13 and Oct 3 this year.



They can register online at http://www.ns.sg or at the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) podium at 3 Depot Road, the Ministry of Defence said in a media release on Friday (Sep 7).

While registering, they must choose a date between Nov 15 and Dec 18 this year for a medical examination. The medical examination will be at CMPB on the chosen date between 8am and 1pm.

Those who plan to apply for postponement to complete their studies in Singapore may do so online or in person. If the application is successful, the registrant will receive further notice about when he has to report for enlistment, the ministry said.