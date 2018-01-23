National Service vital for Singapore's future: President Halimah

SINGAPORE: National Service (NS) is vital for Singapore's future and Singaporeans must constantly show support to the national servicemen, President Halimah Yacob said on Tuesday (Jan 23) after her visit to the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Basic Military Training Centre on Tekong island.

"NS is very important - it is the bedrock of our national defence because we depend on a very strong defence for our survival, our success and our security," said Mdm Halimah. "We must constantly show our support and encouragement for our National Servicemen. That is very important because they are protecting our interests, they are responsible for our defence."

President Halimah Yacob inspecting the welcome guard at BMTC. (Photo: MINDEF)

Mdm Halimah also commended SAF's efforts in enhancing training by leveraging technology. Such efforts are important because new generations of recruits are coming in and "they learn differently, not like past generations", she said.

"There must be changes to keep up with new needs and evolving styles of learning," she added.

Mdm Halimah noted how the NS experience also provides young men with opportunities for personal growth.

She said: "I have two sons who completed NS, of course many, many years ago. NS really contributed towards their growth and development as individuals, which is really important for our society.

"I am sure many parents will feel the same, seeing how their sons have been transformed and how their sons have grown and developed, which is not only of benefit to defence but also to society as a whole, and to themselves and their families."

President Halimah Yacob observing recruits undergoing their SAR 21 Technical Handling Training at the BMTC. (Photo: MINDEF)

This was Mdm Halimah's first official visit to an SAF and army unit as President. She was accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Defence Maliki Osman, Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Perry Lim, Chief of Army, Major-General Melvyn Ong, as well as senior officers from the Singapore Army.

Mdm Halimah visited recruits undergoing Basic Close Combat Training and SAR 21 Technical Handling Training, as well as toured the NS Gallery.