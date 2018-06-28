National servicemen to get discounts at 300 hawker stalls, shops from July

SINGAPORE: National servicemen will receive discounts at 300 hawker stalls and retail shops from July, the People's Association (PA) announced on Thursday (Jun 28).

This is an increase from the 160 hawkers and retailers that offered discounts last year.

Hawker stalls and shops participating in the programme are located in areas such as Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Woodlands, Redhill, Alexandra, Boon Lay, Tampines and Marine Parade.

A list of participants is available on the PA's website.

"The National Servicemen had made much sacrifices in their contribution to nation building and keeping Singapore safe. Therefore we would like to show our appreciation by collaborating with PA again to offer some discounts for national servicemen as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for their hard work,” said Mr Low Hock Kee, chairman of Boon Lay Hawkers’ Association.

National servicemen will also enjoy a 10 per cent discount when they sign up for courses and facilities at community clubs between Jul 1 and 31 Jul.

Eight gyms managed by PA will also be offering discounts for gym entry or membership. The participating gyms are located in the Ulu Pandan, Serangoon, Potong Pasir, henderson, Queenstown, Tampines West, Ayer Rajah and Dover community clubs.

To enjoy the discounts, national servicemen will have to show their 11B identification card or wear their uniforms.