National Taxi Association makes recommendations to keep operating model 'ahead of the game'

SINGAPORE: The National Taxi Association (NTA) has made a number of suggestions designed to help drivers “stay ahead of the game”.

The NTA said in a press release on Friday (Feb 16) that the ride service industry needs to move beyond the current operating model as it continues to evolve. It noted that since ride service app-based booking platforms entered the local market, the NTA has been urging the Government and taxi industry stakeholders to work with drivers to adapt to the competition and changing landscape.

As such, changes to the way taxi vehicles are rented could be beneficial. The NTA said that the rental model remains largely the same as 30 years ago, where drivers take on the full responsibility of renting a taxi vehicle on a 24-hour basis.

“Realistically, most drivers can only make use of the car for no more than 14 hours a day. The vehicle is either left idle for the remaining hours or the driver struggles to find a relief driver to help cover the rental cost,” the NTA said.

It added that the driver is still liable for rental payment even on rest days or when he or she falls sick.

As a result, taxi operators could look at offering more flexible vehicle rental arrangements, which would “go a long way in helping taxi drivers optimise the usage of their vehicles”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NTA also suggested the possibility of having a common fleet of vehicles that comes with standard features, smart technologies and other enhancements.

“Such features would greatly enhance the ability of the drivers to drive smarter and safer on the roads. With an aging population, all taxi vehicles should also be elderly and wheel-chair friendly,” it said, adding that if the entire industry adopted a common fleet, this would help reduce costs and make maintenance easier.

Finally, the NTA suggested that taxi drivers could learn new industry developments, regulations and essential knowledge while on the move.

“For instance, the curriculum can focus on teaching drivers how to use and apply new navigation tools instead of teaching drivers how to use the street directory. It is timely that our industry stakeholders and regulators come together, to update the training methods,” said the association.