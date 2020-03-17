National Wages Council to convene early in light of COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: The National Wages Council (NWC) will convene earlier than usual this year on Tuesday (Mar 17), Singapore's Manpower Ministry said in a press release.

The annual meeting between employer, employee and government representatives was called early "given the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 situation", said the ministry.

The tripartite body develops annual guidelines on wage and employment-related issues.

"In its deliberations, the NWC will take into account the domestic and global economic situation and outlook given the COVID-19 situation," said the release.

The public can submit feedback on what could be included in the annual guidelines via an online form by Mar 24.

"Feedback received will be considered by the NWC as part of its deliberations," the release added.

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the Singapore economy. Official data released on Tuesday indicated that non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 4.8 per cent on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis in February as total trade declined by 8.6 per cent over the month.

