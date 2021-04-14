National Wages Council to meet on Apr 19 to develop wage, employment guidelines

SINGAPORE: The National Wages Council (NWC) will convene on Monday (Apr 19) to develop its annual guidelines on wage and employment-related issues.



The NWC aims to make an announcement on this year’s guidelines by the end of May, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"In its deliberations, the NWC will take into account the domestic and global economic situation and outlook given the ongoing COVID-19 situation, as well as Singapore’s pace of recovery," MOM added.



The NWC is a tripartite body made up of employer, employee and government representatives. It is chaired by DBS Bank chairman Peter Seah Lim Huat.