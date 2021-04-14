National Wages Council to meet on Apr 19 to develop wage, employment guidelines

People walk during their lunch break in the financial business district of Raffles Place
People are seen at Raffles Place in Singapore on Jan 11, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)
SINGAPORE: The National Wages Council (NWC) will convene on Monday (Apr 19) to develop its annual guidelines on wage and employment-related issues.

The NWC aims to make an announcement on this year’s guidelines by the end of May, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday.

"In its deliberations, the NWC will take into account the domestic and global economic situation and outlook given the ongoing COVID-19 situation, as well as Singapore’s pace of recovery," MOM added.

The NWC is a tripartite body made up of employer, employee and government representatives. It is chaired by DBS Bank chairman Peter Seah Lim Huat.  

