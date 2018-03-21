National Wages Council calls for public feedback on annual wage guidelines

SINGAPORE: The National Wages Council (NWC) is seeking views from the public on what should be included in its annual wage recommendations.

In a press release on Wednesday (Mar 21), the council said it will meet in April and May to develop its annual guidelines on wage and employment-related issues.

The NWC is a tripartite body made up of representatives from the Government, unions and employer groups.

“In its deliberations on wage recommendations, the NWC considers factors such as Singapore’s economic performance, as well as the domestic and global economic outlook,” it said.

The council added that it also takes into account Singapore's economic competitiveness, labour market conditions, inflation and productivity growth.

Last year, the NWC pushed for a higher basic salary threshold for low-wage workers, and proposed an increase of S$45 to S$60 for those earning a basic monthly pay of up to S$1,200.

“Members of the public are encouraged to share their views on what could be included in the annual wage recommendations, as well as on other employment-related issues,” it said.

Feedback can be emailed to the NWC by Apr 11 at nwc_secretariat@mom.gov.sg.