Roll out of nationwide parcel locker network to begin early 2021: IMDA

SINGAPORE: Consumers who shop online will get to enjoy greater delivery convenience and a wider range of parcel pick-up options much earlier than expected, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Friday (Jul 3).

The deployment of 1,000 parcel locker stations across Singapore under the Nationwide Parcel Locker Network is expected to be completed by end 2021 – one year ahead of schedule.

The first batch of about 200 locker stations will be rolled out from the first quarter of 2021. Locker stations will be located in key public locations, such as Housing Board (HDB) estates, MRT stations and bus interchanges, as well as community centres.

Residents will have at least one parcel locker station located about five minutes' walk or 250m of their HDB blocks by end-2021, IMDA said. Each station will contain between 30 and 50 lockers.



IMDA will be incorporating Pick Network to deploy, own and operate the locker network. The wholly-owned subsidiary company will oversee three key areas: infrastructure, service availability and engagement.

In terms of infrastructure, Pick will identify suitable sites for the locker stations by working with stakeholders including consumers, industry players and Government agencies.

On the service front, Pick will grant logistic service providers (LSPs), such as SingPost, DHL, EasyParcel, FedEx, J&T Express, Ninja Van, Qxpress, ST Logistics, UPS and WMG, fair and open access to the locker network. This allows LSPs to adopt the locker network easily and provide consumers with seamless pick-up at affordable rates, IMDA said.

Pick will also engage e-commerce industry stakeholders to facilitate greater industry involvement and educate consumers on the benefits of the locker network.

Pick has signed a Memoranda of Intent with e-commerce marketplaces such as Lazada, Qoo10 and Shopee, and LSPs such as SingPost. Once the lockers are ready, customers purchasing items from these platforms will be able to retrieve their parcels from Pick locker stations.

Existing locker operators will also have the option to connect their lockers to the Nationwide Parcel Locker Network through Pick’s platform.



CHANGING LANDSCAPE OF E-COMMERCE

Even though Singapore has a “shopping culture”, where residents hang out at malls, COVID-19 has “changed mindsets”, said Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran over a Zoom session with reporters and industry partners on Friday.

"E-commerce has been given an extra boost, especially because of the greater reliance on all kinds of delivery solutions. That has heightened people’s awareness and the propensity to use the service.”

With the locker network, there will be a “common” and “ubiquitous” platform to enhance productivity and efficiency.

“More deliveries done within a shorter amount of time (will) basically mean better returns for the company, but also better jobs for the folks who are involved in the delivery sector,” said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann.

Ms Sim added that the delivery sector is “a very resilient sector”, which has seen a boost due to several businesses moving online during the "circuit breaker" period.

“We want a parcel delivery network that works not just for consumers, but for the workers and companies. We hope that it helps make day-to-day life for Singaporeans more pleasant, more convenient, and more pandemic proof,” she said.

Customers also stand to benefit from the increase in productivity, specifically by being able to save money on delivery.

“Our partners have indicated to us that they are prepared to introduce differentiated pricing between delivery to the doorstep and delivery to lockers. SingPost has shared that there is productivity gain, and because of that, they are prepared to differentiate the pricing,” said Mr New Soon Tee, chief executive officer of Pick.

The locker network will also provide customers a greater range of options should they opt for delivery to their doorstep, delivery to a network point, or independent pick up of their parcels in their own time.

“That means choice, flexibility, and price variation, which will make a difference for customers,” added Mr Iswaran.

