National Day Parade 2018 declared an 'enhanced security special event': Police

Singapore

National Day Parade 2018 declared an 'enhanced security special event': Police

Marina Bay Floating Platform
The Float @ Marina Bay. (Photo: Urban Redevelopment Authority)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: National Day Parade 2018, which will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, has been declared an "enhanced security special event" under the Public Order Act.

The area around Marina Bay has also been designated as a special event area with enhanced security measures, the police announced on Tuesday (Jul 31). Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones will not be allowed in this area. 

"It is also an offence to fly a UAV outside of the Special Event Area in a manner that disrupts, interferes with, delays or obstructs the conduct of NDP 2018," said the police. 

Those convicted of the offence may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$20,000 or both. 

Within the special event area, there is a special zone where stricter security checks will be conducted. All vehicles and anyone entering this area will be screened, and the police will have the power to refuse entry to or remove anyone from the special zone if necessary. 

The special event area and special zone will take effect from midnight to 11.59pm on Aug 9. Should the parade take place on the reserve date, Aug 11, the gazette will take effect on that day, the police said.

Authorities also listed items which are prohibited within the special event area: 

  1. Any noxious or offensive substance
  2. A marine flare and signal, landing flare, highway fuse, smoke generator, distress signal or other pyrotechnic device intended for signalling, warning, rescue or similar purposes
  3. Any petroleum or flammable material within the meaning of the Fire Safety (Petroleum and Flammable Materials) Regulations (Cap. 109A, Rg 7)
  4. An explosive within the meaning of the Arms and Explosives Act (Cap 13)
  5. Any arms within the meaning of the Arms and Explosives Act
  6. An item capable of attaching a person to an object or another person, or preventing removal of any locking or connecting device
  7. An aerosol paint container or other implement or substance that is capable of being used to mark graffiti
  8. A loud hailer
  9. Any flag or banner which is larger than one metre by one metre, or has a handle longer than one metre
  10. Any public address system, electronic equipment, broadcast equipment or similar device which may interfere with broadcast equipment or similar devices being used by the event organiser of the NDP at or for the special event, or a person authorised by the event organiser or under the Act to use such devices 
  11. A remotely piloted aircraft system for a remotely piloted aircraft, comprising the remotely piloted aircraft, every remote pilot station associated with the remotely piloted aircraft containing the equipment used to pilot that aircraft, the command and control links between the remotely piloted aircraft and its remote pilot stations, as well as any other components as specified in the type design of the remotely piloted aircraft system, to fly that aircraft.

Anyone found in possession of these items may be arrested, authorities said. If convicted, the could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined a maximum of S$20,000 or both. The items will also be seized.

"The police seek the cooperation of the public to comply with all orders issued by police officers. Persons who engage in activities that compromise security within the Special Event Area and the Special Zone will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," said the authorities in a media release.

The special event area is marked by the following boundaries:

Special event area NDP 1
The special event area (outlined in black) is bounded by the following (commencing from the southern-most point and proceeding in a clockwise manner). (Photo: Singapore Police Force) 

  1. Marina Boulevard
  2. Finlayson Green
  3. D’Almeida Street
  4. Malacca Street
  5. Market Street
  6. Chulia Street
  7. South Canal Road
  8. Circular Road
  9. South Bridge Road
  10. North Bridge Road
  11. High Street
  12. Hill Street
  13. Victoria Street
  14. Middle Road
  15. North Bridge Road
  16. Tan Quee Lan Street
  17. Beach Road
  18. Ophir Road
  19. Nicoll Highway
  20. Western bank of the Marina Reservoir
  21. East Coast Parkway
  22. Rhu Cross
  23. Eastern boundary of Gardens by the Bay East
  24. Southern boundary of Gardens by the Bay East
  25. Coastline
  26. Marina Bridge
  27. Coastline
  28. Carpark of Marina Barrage
  29. Marina Gardens Drive

The special zone is marked by the following boundaries:

Special Zone NDP 2
The special zone (outlined in black) is bounded by the following (commencing from the southern-most point and proceeding in a clockwise manner). (Photo: Singapore Police Force) 

  1. Marina Boulevard
  2. Finlayson Green
  3. Collyer Quay
  4. Battery Road
  5. Fullerton Square
  6. Cavenagh Bridge
  7. Northern bank of the Singapore River
  8. Connaught Drive
  9. Stamford Road
  10. Nicoll Highway
  11. Raffles Boulevard
  12. Republic Boulevard
  13. Formula 1 race track
  14. Ophir Road
  15. Western bank of the Marina Reservoir
  16. Cross the Marina Reservoir
  17. Southern bank of the Marina Reservoir
  18. Bayfront Avenue
Source: CNA/hs/(gs)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark