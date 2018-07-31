National Day Parade 2018 declared an 'enhanced security special event': Police

SINGAPORE: National Day Parade 2018, which will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, has been declared an "enhanced security special event" under the Public Order Act.

The area around Marina Bay has also been designated as a special event area with enhanced security measures, the police announced on Tuesday (Jul 31). Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones will not be allowed in this area.

"It is also an offence to fly a UAV outside of the Special Event Area in a manner that disrupts, interferes with, delays or obstructs the conduct of NDP 2018," said the police.



Those convicted of the offence may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$20,000 or both.

Within the special event area, there is a special zone where stricter security checks will be conducted. All vehicles and anyone entering this area will be screened, and the police will have the power to refuse entry to or remove anyone from the special zone if necessary.



The special event area and special zone will take effect from midnight to 11.59pm on Aug 9. Should the parade take place on the reserve date, Aug 11, the gazette will take effect on that day, the police said.



Authorities also listed items which are prohibited within the special event area:

Any noxious or offensive substance A marine flare and signal, landing flare, highway fuse, smoke generator, distress signal or other pyrotechnic device intended for signalling, warning, rescue or similar purposes Any petroleum or flammable material within the meaning of the Fire Safety (Petroleum and Flammable Materials) Regulations (Cap. 109A, Rg 7) An explosive within the meaning of the Arms and Explosives Act (Cap 13) Any arms within the meaning of the Arms and Explosives Act An item capable of attaching a person to an object or another person, or preventing removal of any locking or connecting device An aerosol paint container or other implement or substance that is capable of being used to mark graffiti A loud hailer Any flag or banner which is larger than one metre by one metre, or has a handle longer than one metre Any public address system, electronic equipment, broadcast equipment or similar device which may interfere with broadcast equipment or similar devices being used by the event organiser of the NDP at or for the special event, or a person authorised by the event organiser or under the Act to use such devices A remotely piloted aircraft system for a remotely piloted aircraft, comprising the remotely piloted aircraft, every remote pilot station associated with the remotely piloted aircraft containing the equipment used to pilot that aircraft, the command and control links between the remotely piloted aircraft and its remote pilot stations, as well as any other components as specified in the type design of the remotely piloted aircraft system, to fly that aircraft.

Anyone found in possession of these items may be arrested, authorities said. If convicted, the could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined a maximum of S$20,000 or both. The items will also be seized.

"The police seek the cooperation of the public to comply with all orders issued by police officers. Persons who engage in activities that compromise security within the Special Event Area and the Special Zone will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," said the authorities in a media release.



The special event area is marked by the following boundaries:

The special event area (outlined in black) is bounded by the following (commencing from the southern-most point and proceeding in a clockwise manner). (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Marina Boulevard Finlayson Green D’Almeida Street Malacca Street Market Street Chulia Street South Canal Road Circular Road South Bridge Road North Bridge Road High Street Hill Street Victoria Street Middle Road North Bridge Road Tan Quee Lan Street Beach Road Ophir Road Nicoll Highway Western bank of the Marina Reservoir East Coast Parkway Rhu Cross Eastern boundary of Gardens by the Bay East Southern boundary of Gardens by the Bay East Coastline Marina Bridge Coastline Carpark of Marina Barrage Marina Gardens Drive

The special zone is marked by the following boundaries:

The special zone (outlined in black) is bounded by the following (commencing from the southern-most point and proceeding in a clockwise manner). (Photo: Singapore Police Force)