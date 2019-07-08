Reusable water bottles not in NDP 2019 funpacks due to high production cost

SINGAPORE: Reusable water bottles were considered for this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) funpack, but this was not implemented due to the lack of suppliers who could do so at an affordable cost.

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen revealed this in a written answer to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament Louis Ng on Monday (Jul 8).



Mr Ng had asked whether a reusable water bottle could be provided for the NDP funpack instead of a single-use plastic bottle.

"Drinking water in reusable bottles was considered but not implemented as there were a lack of suppliers which can do so at an affordable cost," said Dr Ng.

"Instead, to reduce the use of single-use plastics, the funpack will have a larger 750ml water bottle instead of the two bottles provided in previous NDPs."

Four bamboo straws of different sizes are included in this year's funpack. (Photo: Corine Tiah)

The minister said that in planning for each NDP, the executive committee (Exco) “strikes a balance” between sustainability goals and the comfort and well-being of Singaporeans who participate and watch the event.

"The Exco works with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to promote more sustainable practices for each National Day Parade," he added.

Mr Ng also asked whether an alternative to the plastic bag in the funpack was considered, and whether collection points for unused ponchos could be used to collect other unused items.

It was earlier announced in June that unused ponchos and LED wristbands will be collected at the end of each NDP rehearsal and preview, and would be given out at the next one as part of the parade's sustainability efforts.



Dr Ng replied that a plastic bag was included in each funpack "to facilitate the bagging and hygienic disposal of waste", in support of the Keep Singapore Clean Movement.

He added that spectators will be able to leave at the collection points items such as unused ponchos, LED wristbands, the funpack itself, as well recyclables such as the water bottle.

