NDP 2019 live blog: The bicentennial National Day Parade

SINGAPORE: We’re live from the Padang, where Singapore is celebrating its 54th year of independence with a massive parade. The country is also marking 200 years since Sir Stamford Raffles landed on its shores, a major turning point for Singapore.

This is the first time since 2015 that the parade returns to the Padang, which bore witness to many key milestones in Singapore history.

This year's event also has special guests. Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad are attending the parade at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

