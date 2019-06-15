NDP 2019 to feature new aircraft, F-15SG fighter jet displays and 2,600-strong parade

SINGAPORE: Soaring over the Padang at this year's National Day Parade (NDP) will be the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) A330 Tanker Transport aircraft, which is set to make its debut, accompanied by two F-15SG fighter jets.



The much-anticipated flypast will begin with traditional state flag flypast, with a Chinook helicopter carrying the Singapore flag, supported by two escorting Apache helicopters.

Five F-15SG fighter aircraft will shoot through the sky in a bomb-burst formation, before the Tanker Transport makes its debut.



The F-15SG jets will complete the show by performing "dynamic manoeuvres", including a steep vertical climb.



(Infographic: MINDEF)

This year's parade and ceremony segment, titled Our People, will include the inaugural participation of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team Volunteer contingent.



The segment will involve more than 2,600 participants and 38 marching contingents, that "exemplify the commitment of ordinary Singaporeans to contribute to our nation’s peace and stability", said the Ministry of Defence.

"The parade will demonstrate our people’s collective will and commitment in defending and securing our home, which gives strength to the continuing success and progress of our nation," it added.



The segment will also feature a synchronised performance by the first-ever combined drum band, comprising of 34 drummers from the SAF military band, Singapore National Cadet Corps and Association for Persons with Special Needs Tanglin School.



A combined drum band, comprising of 34 drummers, will perform at the NDP.

The NDP's traditional celebratory elements such as the 21-gun presidential gun salute, the Feu De Joie, and march past will also be on show.

