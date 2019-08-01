NDP 2019 declared an 'enhanced security special event': Police

SINGAPORE: National Day Parade 2019, which will be held at the Padang on Aug 9, has been declared an "enhanced security special event" under the Public Order Act.

The area around the Padang has also been designated as a special event area with enhanced security measures, the police announced on Thursday (Aug 1).

Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones will not be allowed in this area without a valid permit. Offenders will have their drones seized and may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$20,000 or both.

Within the special event area, there is a special zone where stricter security checks will be conducted. All vehicles and anyone entering this area will be screened, and the police will have the power to refuse entry to or remove anyone from the special zone if necessary.



The special event area and special zone will take effect from midnight to 11.59pm on Aug 9. Should the parade take place on the reserve date, Aug 10, the gazette will take effect on that day, the police said.



The police also listed items that are prohibited within the special event area:

Any noxious or offensive substance; A marine flare and signal, landing flare, highway fuse, smoke generator, distress signal or other pyrotechnic device intended for signalling, warning, rescue or similar purposes; Any petroleum or flammable material within the meaning of the Fire Safety (Petroleum and Flammable Materials) Regulations (Cap. 109A, Rg 7); An explosive within the meaning of the Arms and Explosives Act (Cap 13); Any arms within the meaning of the Arms and Explosives Act; An item capable of attaching a person to an object or another person, or preventing removal of any locking or connecting device; An aerosol paint container or other implement or substance that is capable of being used to mark graffiti; Any sound amplification device, such as a loud hailer; Any of the following things that contains or displays any message, picture or image, or any explicit or implicit reference or comment that can reasonably be regarded as intended to demonstrate support for or opposition to the views or actions of any person, group of persons or any government, to publicise a cause or campaign, or to mark or commemorate any event: A banner, flag, placard, T-shirt or any other article of apparel, an umbrella or an inflatable object; Any public address system, electronic equipment, broadcast equipment or similar device which may interfere with broadcast equipment or similar devices being used by the event organiser of the NDP at or for the special event, or a person authorised by the event organiser or under the Act to use such devices; A remotely piloted aircraft system for a remotely piloted aircraft, comprising the remotely piloted aircraft, every remote pilot station associated with the remotely piloted aircraft containing the equipment used to pilot that aircraft, the command and control links between the remotely piloted aircraft and its remote pilot stations, as well as any other components as specified in the type design of the remotely piloted aircraft system, to fly that aircraft.

Anyone found in possession of these items may be arrested, the police said. If convicted, they could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined a maximum of S$20,000 or both. The items will also be seized.

"The police seek the cooperation of the public to comply with all orders issued by police officers. Persons who engage in activities that compromise security within the special event area and the special zone will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," the police said.



The special event area is marked by the following boundaries:

The special event area for NDP2019, outlined in black. (Map: SPF)

1. Marina Boulevard

2. Marina View

3. Central Boulevard

4. Cross Street

5. Upper Cross Street

6. Clemenceau Avenue

7. Penang Road

8. Handy Road

9. Orchard Road

10. Prinsep Street

11. Prinsep Link

12. Bencoolen Street

13. Middle Road

14. Queen Street

15. Rochor Road

16. Beach Road

17. Republic Avenue

18. Nicoll Highway

19. Western bank of the Marina Reservoir

20. Bayfront Bridge

21. Bayfront Avenue

The special zone is marked by the following boundaries:

The special zone for NDP2019, outlined in black. (Map: SPF)

​​​​​​​

1. Marina Boulevard

2. Finlayson Green

3. Collyer Quay

4. Battery Road

5. Chulia Street

6. South Canal Road

7. Circular Road

8. South Bridge Road

9. North Boat Quay

10. Hill Street

11. Victoria Street

12. Bras Basah Road

13. North Bridge Road

14. Seah Street

15. Beach Road

16. Republic Avenue

17. Nicoll Highway

18. Western bank of the Marina Reservoir

19. Bayfront Bridge

20. Bayfront Avenue

