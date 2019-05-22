National Day Parade 2019 ticket applications open on Thursday

SINGAPORE: Ticket applications for this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) held at the Padang will open from Thursday (May 23) to Jun 2, the parade’s organising committee said on Wednesday.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for two, four or six tickets to the two preview shows on Jul 27 and Aug 3, or the NDP on Aug 9.

Successful applicants will be notified on Jun 24 via the email address given in their application. They can collect their tickets from Jul 5 to 7 and Jul 12 to 14, between 10am and 9pm, at Raffles City Level 3 Atrium.

Those interested to ballot for tickets can do so at the NDP website or at SAM and AXS stations.

Each person is limited to one application, regardless of the mode used to apply. Tickets will be allocated via an electronic ballot system supported by GovTech and audited by KPMG.

Each ticket admits one spectator to the parade, so children - inclusive of infants - must hold a valid ticket to be admitted to the parade.

Singapore citizens and applicants who were not allocated tickets for the NDP last year will get priority, the committee said.