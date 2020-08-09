In pictures: Fireworks light up the night sky as Singapore celebrates its 55th birthday
SINGAPORE: Fireworks lit up the night sky across Singapore as the nation celebrated its 55th National Day on Sunday (Aug 9).
Fireworks were set off across 10 locations islandwide: Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Buona Vista, Jurong Lake Gardens, Marina Reservoir, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Woodlands and Yew Tee.
Lasting about five minutes, the fireworks reached a maximum height of about 220m, or 62 storeys high. It could be seen by thousands of people from their homes, although some came out to watch the fireworks where they were launched.
It was also broadcast live during the NDP 2020 evening show, held indoors at The Star Performing Arts Centre in front of a small audience of about 150 people, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event featured a series of short films and performances showcasing 31 stories, interwoven with songs by local artistes.