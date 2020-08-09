In pictures: Fireworks light up the night sky as Singapore celebrates its 55th birthday

SINGAPORE: Fireworks lit up the night sky across Singapore as the nation celebrated its 55th National Day on Sunday (Aug 9).

Fireworks were set off across 10 locations islandwide: Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Buona Vista, Jurong Lake Gardens, Marina Reservoir, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Woodlands and Yew Tee.

Lasting about five minutes, the fireworks reached a maximum height of about 220m, or 62 storeys high. It could be seen by thousands of people from their homes, although some came out to watch the fireworks where they were launched.

It was also broadcast live during the NDP 2020 evening show, held indoors at The Star Performing Arts Centre in front of a small audience of about 150 people, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event featured a series of short films and performances showcasing 31 stories, interwoven with songs by local artistes.

Here are Sunday night's celebrations in pictures:



Shutterbugs aplenty turned up at Tampines Avenue 10 to take in the fireworks set off to signal the finale of National Day Parade 2020 on Aug 9. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

A man films fireworks set off at Tampines Avenue 10 on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Many camped out to catch the fireworks over Tampines on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Fireworks go off at the grass field next to Bishan Junction 8 mall as part of Singapore's 55th National Day celebrations. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

The National Day evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre at Star Vista saw several Singapore talents doing musical performances. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Singers JJ Lin, Stephanie Sun and cellist Heema Izzati Zainudin performing at the National Day show as part of Singapore's 55th birthday celebrations. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The National Day show as part of Singapore's 55th birthday celebrations. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The National Day show as part of Singapore's 55th birthday celebrations. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Tribute to healthcare workers during the National Day show as part of Singapore's 55th birthday celebrations. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Nathan Hartono performing at the National Day show as part of Singapore's 55th birthday celebrations. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Fireworks over Tampines as part of NDP 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Fireworks over Tampines as part of NDP 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Dick Lee performing at the National Day show as part of Singapore's 55th birthday celebrations. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The National Day show as part of Singapore's 55th birthday celebrations. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The virtual choir at the National Day show as part of Singapore's 55th birthday celebrations. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Fireworks over Tampines as part of NDP 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)