In pictures: Fireworks light up the night sky as Singapore celebrates its 55th birthday

SINGAPORE: Fireworks lit up the night sky across Singapore as the nation celebrated its 55th National Day on Sunday (Aug 9).

Fireworks were set off across 10 locations islandwide: Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Buona Vista, Jurong Lake Gardens, Marina Reservoir, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Woodlands and Yew Tee.

Lasting about five minutes, the fireworks reached a maximum height of about 220m, or 62 storeys high. It could be seen by thousands of people from their homes, although some came out to watch the fireworks where they were launched.

It was also broadcast live during the NDP 2020 evening show, held indoors at The Star Performing Arts Centre in front of a small audience of about 150 people, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event featured a series of short films and performances showcasing 31 stories, interwoven with songs by local artistes.

Here are Sunday night's celebrations in pictures:



Shutterbugs aplenty turned up at Tampines Avenue 10 to take in the fireworks set off to signal the finale of National Day Parade 2020 on Aug 9. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

A man films fireworks set off at Tampines Avenue 10 on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Many camped out to catch the fireworks over Tampines on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Fireworks go off at the grass field next to Bishan Junction 8 mall as part of Singapore's 55th National Day celebrations. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

The National Day evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre at Star Vista saw several Singapore talents doing musical performances. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The song-and-dance number Life in the Lion City about how life has changed during the circuit breaker. It featured Hossan Leong, Shigga Shay, Fariz Jabba and Yung Raja, The Lion City Boy, Fauzy Laily, Mohamed Raffee and Rebecca Lim. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Singers JJ Lin, Stephanie Sun and cellist Heema Izzati Zainudin performing at the National Day show as part of Singapore's 55th birthday celebrations. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A performance dubbed Queenfisher, featuring Namie at the National Day show marking Singapore's 55th year of independence on Aug 9, 2020. The act symbolises birds of a feather coming together. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The National Day show on Aug 9, 2020 featured evocative dance acts symbolising the challenges Singapore faces. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

As with the day's events, tributes to healthcare workers on the frontlines of Singapore's fight against COVID-19 featured strongly during the National Day show to mark Singapore's 55th birthday on Aug 9, 2020. Singer Umar Sirhan performed the song Everyday Heroes composed by Dick Lee. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Singer Nathan Hartono performed this year's National Day Parade theme song Everything I Am. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Singer Dick Lee performed We Will Get There, the 2002 National Day theme song. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Dancers perform an emotive dance item titled The Storm during the National Day evening show. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The inaugural virtual choir featuring thousands of Singaporeans at the National Day show on Aug 9, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)