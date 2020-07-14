NDP 2020 music video features Singaporeans who joined fight against COVID-19; theme song performed by Nathan Hartono

SINGAPORE: This year’s National Day Parade (NDP) music video will feature “everyday Singaporeans” who joined the fight against COVID-19 and lent a hand to others.

“It will inspire Singaporeans to continue to do their part respectively, to build a better and stronger Singapore,” said the chairman of the this year's NDP executive committee, Brigadier-General Frederick Choo, in a media briefing on Tuesday (Jul 14).

“It’s also a reminder that there's nothing that's impossible if we do it together, we can prevail even in the most testing of times.”

The theme song, entitled Everything I Am is composed by Joshua Wan and performed by Nathan Hartono.

Dr Sydney Tan, the music director for NDP 2020, described the song as “an ode to Singapore”. “This song is directed at the individual - it is saying that an individual can be who he or she is because someone else is who they are,” he said.

While the song was conceived around the theme of togetherness before Singapore entered a "circuit breaker", Dr Tan found it to be even more relevant amid the pandemic.

“Especially in the midst of COVID-19, when you look at how things are in different countries - I'm so grateful for being a Singaporean, being here in a safe space.”

The music video for Everything I Am features Singaporeans such as OK Chicken Rice owners Daniel Tan and Clara Loh, who delivered free chicken rice to healthcare workers, a local deaf dance crew Redeafination, and local initiative Come Makan With Me - where Singaporeans invite migrant workers for a shared meal in their homes.

“I hope that when Singaporeans listen to the song and watch this video, they will think about the people around them that have inspired and impacted their lives,” said the music video director He Shuming.

“This is really quite a challenging year and we hope that people will remember that they’re never alone and we can't get through this together.”

The Singaporeans in the music video are part of the 55 stories that were curated from the public and social media posts. The other stories, which also feature frontline personnel and essential workers, will be presented through short films during the NDP morning and evening shows.

‘UNITY MOMENTS’ FOR A MEMORABLE NDP

Under the theme "Together, A Stronger Singapore", this year's NDP calls on Singaporeans to stay united as one people and work together to emerge from challenges stronger than before.

While the NDP will be broadcast remotely, with reduced participant numbers due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be two “unity moments” that Singaporeans can take part in.

During the morning parade at the Padang, President Halimah Yacob will lead the singing of the National Anthem, said BG Choo.

There will also be a live broadcast of flag-raising ceremonies at seven locations islandwide, including a hospital and school. These locations will represent the “different geographical areas and sectors” that have been crucial in keeping Singapore going in the past few months, BG Choo added.

“In the evening, we will have a nationwide pledge moment at around 8.20pm. We believe that ... these unity moments will make for a very meaningful and memorable National Day experience for all Singaporeans.”

More details on the performances will be announced on a later date.

